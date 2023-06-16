Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 61,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

