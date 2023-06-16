Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.79. 92,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,334. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average is $190.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

