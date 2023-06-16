Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lifted by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.9% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

