Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,140,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $266,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

