Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53). 9,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 37,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The firm has a market cap of £44.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

