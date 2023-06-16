Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.