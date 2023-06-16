Valentin Sribar Sells 420 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gartner Price Performance
IT traded up $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $356.19. 528,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,255. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
