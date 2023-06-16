Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,128,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,838. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 970,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 318,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCSA. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

