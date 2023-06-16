USD Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.72 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003926 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.21 billion and $3.72 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USD Coin

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 28,202,865,091 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

