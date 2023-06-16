USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $140,473.92 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $76.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

