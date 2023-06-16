US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of UFIV stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

