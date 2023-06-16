US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
TBIL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $50.09.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2092 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.