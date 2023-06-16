US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TBIL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2092 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 812.5% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 273,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 243,475 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,792,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter.

