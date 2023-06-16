Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

Urbana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.07.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. Urbana had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 213.55%. The company had revenue of C$21.47 million during the quarter.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

