Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 405,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

