United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

