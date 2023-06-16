Uniper (ETR:UN01) Trading Down 6.8%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €4.95 ($5.32) and last traded at €5.14 ($5.53). Approximately 1,274,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.52 ($5.93).

Uniper Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.33 and a 200 day moving average of €3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Uniper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.