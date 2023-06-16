Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

UNP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 916,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.49. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

