Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

UL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

