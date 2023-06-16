UMA Achieves Market Cap of $107.37 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $107.37 million and $3.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00005663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,268,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,943,533 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

