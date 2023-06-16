Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Down 10%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.63. 348,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 250,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ucommune International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.55% of Ucommune International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Featured Stories

