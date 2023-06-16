UBS Group Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $120.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.