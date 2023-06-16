Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Tyler Technologies worth $82,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $394.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.39.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

