Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

TKGBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,219. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

