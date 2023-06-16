Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) Insider Mark Maloney Sells 1,701,622 Shares

Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TULGet Rating) insider Mark Maloney sold 1,701,622 shares of Tulla Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21), for a total value of A$527,502.82 ($356,420.82).

Mark Maloney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Mark Maloney 175,535,452 shares of Tulla Resources stock.

Tulla Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tulla Resources Company Profile

Tulla Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold property in Australia. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Norseman Gold project that comprises 155 near-contiguous mining tenements covering approximately 800 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

