TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 417,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 37,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $99,624.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at $99,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 37,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at $99,624.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.20). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 419.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

