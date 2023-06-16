Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $25.64

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $26.40. Trupanion shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 100,564 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Trupanion Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $517,920 over the last ninety days. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trupanion by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

