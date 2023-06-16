Truist Financial Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $63.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.