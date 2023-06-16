Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded by CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of TRTN opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

