TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $419.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.74.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 40,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

