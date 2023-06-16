Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 300.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,414 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 4,421,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,840 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Trip.com Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.86 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.