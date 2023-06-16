Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Update

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Trio Petroleum Stock Down 9.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN TPET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. 86,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,006. Trio Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

