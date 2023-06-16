Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Robert G. Painter Sells 2,500 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

