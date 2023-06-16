Tribe Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $147.35 million and approximately $118,143.75 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,784,039 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

