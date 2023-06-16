Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Tree Island Steel Price Performance
Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$3.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.32. Tree Island Steel has a twelve month low of C$2.92 and a twelve month high of C$4.21.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile
