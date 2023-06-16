Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSRYF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

