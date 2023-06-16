Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.94. 44,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 204,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $242.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

