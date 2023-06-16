Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.