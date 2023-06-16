Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Shares Down 0.3%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51. 242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

