Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

