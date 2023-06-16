Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,770,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 49,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Tilray Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The business had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

