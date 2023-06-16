Tiaa Fsb Sells 13,684 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.85 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

