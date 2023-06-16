Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 4,270 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 531,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 176,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after purchasing an additional 150,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDOG opened at $50.67 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

