thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

