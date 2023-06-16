Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Down 37.0% in May

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

NASDAQ THCP opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

