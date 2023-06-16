The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Reduced by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 0.8% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

