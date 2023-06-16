The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 5.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 311,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,907. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

