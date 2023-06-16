The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.95

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 3383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 860 ($10.76) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 775 ($9.70) to GBX 810 ($10.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $827.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2778 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

