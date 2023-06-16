The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LGL opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Further Reading

