The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00.
  • On Friday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57.
  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $10,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $260.86 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.