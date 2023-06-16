The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $260.86 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

