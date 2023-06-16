The Graph Market Cap Hits $878.19 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $878.19 million and $35.04 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,680,711,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,012,998,355 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

